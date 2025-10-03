Georgia Mom Told “Your Lack of Supervision Led to His Death” After Son Dies in Car Window

A Georgia mother is facing serious charges months after her 7-year-old son died in a heartbreaking accident in Atlanta. Police say her drug use and negligence played a direct role in his death.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that 32-year-old Kandice Grace of Milledgeville was arrested on September 29. She has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. Records show she was first detained in Baldwin County before being transferred to the Fulton County Jail.

The case goes back to April 6, when Grace’s son, 7-year-old Mazi Simmons, was found unresponsive in a car on Scott Street in southwest Atlanta. According to arrest warrants, Simmons was discovered in the back seat with his head trapped in a window. Two of his younger siblings were also in the vehicle but were not hurt, local ABC affiliate WSB reported.

A witness told investigators Grace had come to his home the night before and left the children in the car. The next morning, he said he found her passed out in the driver’s seat while Simmons’ head was hanging out of the window.

Police said Grace was incoherent and repeatedly lost consciousness as she tried to hold her son when he was found. Investigators obtained a warrant to test her blood and urine. On August 8, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the results came back positive for opioids and THC.

Authorities allege Grace was high while driving with her children and later passed out, leaving them unsupervised. They believe this neglect led directly to Simmons’ death. Local NBC affiliate WXIA reported that investigators stated her “lack of supervision allowed Simmons to remain trapped in the window, leading to his death.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified Simmons as the victim and determined the cause of death to be accidental strangulation.

Grace’s arrest has shaken both Atlanta and her hometown of Milledgeville. The charges she faces carry the possibility of significant prison time if she is convicted.

The case is also raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and the consequences of leaving children unattended. Investigators pointed out that while Simmons’ siblings survived without injury, the outcome could have been even more tragic.

Grace remains in custody in Fulton County as she awaits her next court date. Authorities have not disclosed who is caring for her surviving children while the case moves forward. Prosecutors are expected to pursue the charges aggressively as the investigation continues.