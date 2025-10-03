Kari Lake Told “She Will Be Held in Contempt” if Court Orders Keep Being Ignored

One of Donald Trump’s closest allies may be heading for legal trouble if she keeps brushing off federal court rulings. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on his podcast “Justice Matters” that Kari Lake, who now leads the U.S. Agency for Global Media, is showing open “disrespect” for court orders and could face serious consequences.

Kirschner pointed to a case where Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia criticized Lake’s agency for failing to comply with his directive. The judge had ordered the agency to broadcast news into regions where press freedom is severely restricted, but according to the court, the agency had “clearly” made no plan to follow through.

Kirschner said Lake’s approach is risky and warned she can’t just bulldoze her way past a federal judge. “If she thinks that she can bulldoze her way through this litigation, bulldoze her way through Judge Lambert’s courtroom and over the top of Judge Lambert, she’s got another thing coming,” he said. “She will be held in contempt if Judge Lambert believes the evidence is there that she is intentionally violating his court orders.”

Judge Says Kari Lake’s Agency “Clearly” Ignoring Orders Former Prosecutor Sounds Alarm (AP Photo/Alex Brando)

Lake’s leadership has already drawn controversy, with critics accusing her of pushing partisan goals over the agency’s mandate to deliver unbiased news. Now, ignoring a judge’s order could put her in direct conflict with the legal system. Being held in contempt of court can carry fines, penalties, or even jail time, depending on how a judge rules.

Kirschner’s comments underline how serious this situation could become. Defying federal court orders is not just a matter of politics—it’s a legal line that judges are unlikely to let anyone cross, no matter how powerful or connected they are.

Lake isn’t alone in facing accusations of ignoring the courts. Kristi Noem, who serves as Trump’s secretary of Homeland Security, has also been accused of defying rulings. In her case, the claims involve deporting immigrants before they are given a chance to appear before a judge, something the courts have ordered against.

Glenn Kirschner Warns Kari Lake “She’s Got Another Thing Coming” if She Defies Judge (MSNBC)

The pattern has raised concerns about how officials tied to Trump’s administration handle legal authority and whether they see court orders as optional rather than mandatory.

For now, Lake has not publicly responded to Judge Lamberth’s criticism or Kirschner’s warning. But the message from the legal community is clear: continuing to defy a court order could bring far more than headlines—it could bring contempt charges and everything that comes with them.