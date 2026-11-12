Florida woman, 36, accused of killing boyfriend and leaving his body near dumpster

Authorities in Florida allege that a 36-year-old woman killed her boyfriend, moved his body to a different location and left it near a dumpster.

Isidra Bautista Hernandez stands accused of second-degree murder, according to a press release from the Orlando Police Department.

Officers began investigating on Monday after responding to a man-down call at Pacifico Apartments on Shenandoah Way. When they arrived, they found a man dead near a dumpster. Police quickly determined that his death was “suspicious,” although the press release did not explain what those circumstances were.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned there was a “potential crime scene at a second location.” Police have not disclosed where that location is. While processing the second scene, officers reportedly found enough evidence to link the killing to Bautista Hernandez, which allowed them to obtain an arrest warrant.

Police located Bautista Hernandez on Wednesday and took her into custody without incident. The victim’s name has not been released because the department is still working to notify his next of kin.

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A probable cause affidavit, which could shed light on how the man died and what the possible motive was, was not immediately available.

In its statement, the department emphasised its commitment to the case. “The Orlando Police Department remains committed to thoroughly investigating violent crimes and working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible,” the agency said in the press release. “Our officers and detectives will continue pursuing every lead to bring justice to victims and their families.”

Bautista Hernandez is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond. Her next court date has not been listed. WFTV reported that both the suspect and the victim entered the country illegally.

The incident remains under investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue their inquiries and the affidavit becomes available.