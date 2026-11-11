Susie Wiles will “put the knife in” against Trump, claims biographer Michael Wolff

Susie Wiles has left President Donald Trump’s White House, but his longtime biographer believes she is only getting started when it comes to working against him.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of “Inside Trump’s Head,” Trump biographer Michael Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles that the ousted White House chief of staff will look for any opening to “put the knife in” while maintaining a respectful face in public.

Coles described the prospect as “so unpleasant” and suggested that Wiles would also try to undermine Stephen Miller, the Trump loyalist who replaced her as chief of staff.

Wolff said Wiles would be “most mindful of her own interests” and pointed specifically to her daughter, Katie Wiles.

“One of the interests, by the way, is her daughter and her daughter’s future career,” he explained, adding that “part of the tension within the White House is that she kept promoting…her own daughter.”

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The biographer portrayed Wiles as “intently focused on her own reputation” and that of her “coterie of people.” He added that it was often pointed out “she wasn’t really that concerned about Donald Trump” or the things he said that caused discomfort inside the administration.

“She could live with that,” Wolff said. “And that’s probably why she lasted as long as she did.” With Wiles now out of the White House, Wolff predicted that self-interest will guide her next move.

“She’s an adept political player. She has her self-interest to protect here,” he warned. “She will look for all…options in which to put the knife in.”

Wolff also argued that Trump did not choose Miller as part of any grand plan. Instead, he said, the president turned to him because he was the “most loyal, most available person” at the moment Wiles walked out.

The biographer was sharply critical of Miller’s suitability for the role. He described him as “unable and uninterested in compromise of any sort,” which, in Wolff’s view, makes him “exactly the kind of person you don’t want in the chief of staff role.”

The remarks add to the swirl of speculation over the shake-up at the top of the Trump White House and what it could mean for the administration going forward. Wolff’s comments reflect his own views and predictions, and there is no indication from Wiles herself about her plans following her departure.

The podcast, hosted by Wolff and Coles, regularly offers commentary and analysis on the president and the people around him.