Florida mom caught on video biting 4-year-old son in supermarket over toy she “couldn’t afford”

A Florida mother was caught on video biting her 4-year-old son on the ear inside a supermarket, and told police she was “upset” because he “wanted a toy, but she did not have any money to purchase it,” according to court documents.

Madelien Inurrieta-Martinez, 43, was also caught on security cameras yanking an older son, age 7, around by his ears and hair inside Fatty’s Market at 893 Palm Ave. in Hialeah on Nov. 4 before she sank her teeth into the younger child, according to an arrest affidavit.

Inurrieta-Martinez can be seen in the surveillance footage, which was obtained by local TV station WPLG, sitting on “several boxes of beverages” before the violence began, according to the affidavit. She allegedly grabbed the 7-year-old by his ears and “forcefully pulled them,” then seized him by the hair and “forcefully pulled it.”

When Inurrieta-Martinez stopped attacking the older boy, she turned her attention to her 4-year-old, according to police.

“The defendant admitted that, while angry with [the 4-year-old], she grabbed him and bit him on one of his ears,” the affidavit alleges. “He wanted a toy.”

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Police say Inurrieta-Martinez exited the business and then “began striking both (of her sons) in the face simultaneously.” A Hialeah Police Department spokesperson told WPLG that officers found the footage difficult to watch.

“Having to watch that video — that’s one of the most vicious videos that I’ve seen,” said Hialeah Police Department Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, the department spokesperson. “That’s, in my opinion, a total betrayal of a mother’s love.”

Rodriguez described how it is “heartbreaking to hear the screams that child felt” as Inurrieta-Martinez bit into his ear.

“You could tell the pain that he was going through,” Rodriguez said.

Police located Inurrieta-Martinez the following day and took her into custody. The Miami mother faces child abuse charges and is being held on a $5,000 bond. An immigration hold has been placed on the Cuban national, according to court records.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the two boys. According to WPLG, the children have different fathers and one of the dads is currently outside the country. Authorities told the station that the brothers could be separated.