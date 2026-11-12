Meghan Markle plans another bombshell tell-all interview

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly preparing to share her side of the story in a major television interview, as fresh controversy surrounding her father continues to cast a shadow over her family life.

Meghan Markle, 45, was previously advised against speaking publicly out of concern that it could jeopardise a legal case. She is now said to be planning a tell-all sit-down in which she would open up about the struggles she faced early in her marriage to Prince Harry, in the style of her high-profile conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

According to those close to her, the move is not about revenge or drama. After years in which others have told her story, the duchess is said to want the chance to tell it herself. The interview could also help shift the public narrative, although this time the focus is not expected to be on palace life.

The reported plans follow news that Thomas Markle Snr was arrested by the FBI last week over allegations that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material. The allegations have not been proven, and he has not been convicted of any offence. The development has reportedly changed the way Meghan is thinking about speaking out.

(Photo by Joe Giddens / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

A source told Closer: “Meghan won’t be silenced. She knows that if it does go ahead, it needs to be the right programme, the right interviewer and the right setting.

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“It would represent Meghan’s first major sit-down television interview since the Oprah conversation, which was watched around the world and became one of the defining television moments of her life.”

A day after the allegations against her father emerged, Meghan was described as “deeply distressed” as she spoke publicly about a letter she was shown in 2018 by the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. The letter was written by Thomas Snr’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, and contained allegations against him.

It is not yet clear whether the interview will go ahead, and no broadcaster or date has been confirmed. As the source suggested, any decision will depend on finding the right platform and the right person to conduct the conversation.

For now, Meghan is said to be weighing her options carefully while dealing with the fallout from her father’s legal troubles.