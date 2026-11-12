Amy Schumer needs stitches after ‘freak accident’

Amy Schumer has given fans an update after a household mishap left her needing medical attention, describing the incident as a “freak accident” involving a pair of kitchen scissors.

The 45-year-old comedian shared details of the ordeal on Instagram, where she revealed that she had been injured while trying to open a bag containing her new pet fish. According to Schumer, the scissors snapped as she was using them, and one of the broken pieces ended up lying with its point facing upward.

On 9 November, she posted a picture of the damaged scissors on her Instagram Story. The image carried the caption “Freak accident with these scissors”, followed by a second line that read “Dangerous!”

In a follow-up video, Schumer explained in more detail how the injury happened. She said that as she stepped down, the sharp fragment “stabbed my ankle.” The wound was serious enough to require professional care, and a doctor was seen at her home stitching up the bloody cut during an emergency visit.

Despite the painful nature of the incident, the comedian kept her trademark sense of humour throughout. In the same video, she introduced the newest members of her household: three fish named Floppy, Flippy and Goldy. She then joked: “Yes, I blame the fish.”

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Her playful tone suggests she is taking the whole episode in her stride, and the quick medical response appears to have ensured the injury was dealt with promptly.

Schumer has often spoken candidly about her health and wellbeing with her followers. In 2024, she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by prolonged exposure to high levels of the hormone cortisol. She has since been open about her journey, and she is said to be doing better with her health now.

Her decision to share the scissors incident, complete with a dose of comedy, is in keeping with the down-to-earth style that has long defined her relationship with fans. Rather than dwelling on the pain, she chose to turn an unpleasant moment into a funny story, reassuring followers that she is on the mend.

For now, it seems the only lasting reminders of the episode will be the stitches in her ankle and the new fish swimming happily in their tank. Fans have been quick to respond online, wishing her a speedy recovery while enjoying her lighthearted take on a frightening moment.