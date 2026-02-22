Mother Guilty of Murdering Two-Month-Old Daughter Who Suffered Skull Fractures and Broken Bones

A 31-year-old mother has been found guilty of murdering her two-month-old daughter, who suffered devastating injuries, including skull fractures, bleeding on the brain and multiple broken bones. Zara Arsalan was convicted at Coventry Crown Court of killing her baby, Harleen, in 2020.

The court heard that emergency services were called to the family home in West Bromwich after a report that the infant had fallen from her mother’s lap. When paramedics arrived, they found Harleen struggling to breathe and suffering from a serious head injury. She was rushed tothe hospital but died the following day.

A post-mortem examination revealed the extent of the baby’s injuries. Medical experts concluded that Harleen had likely been struck or hit against a hard surface. Evidence also indicated that she had been shaken with significant force. In addition to skull fractures and bleeding on the brain, the infant had fractured ribs and a broken collarbone, as per the BBC.

Prosecutors told the court that the injuries were not consistent with an accidental fall, contradicting the explanation initially given. Arsalan was arrested and later charged with her daughter’s murder. Throughout the trial, she denied responsibility for Harleen’s death. After considering the medical evidence and hearing testimony from experts and investigators, the jury returned a guilty verdict on Friday.

Arsalan is due to be sentenced on 12 March. Detective Chief Inspector Phil Poole, who led the investigation, described the case as deeply distressing. He said, “This is an incredibly tragic case. Harleen was only two months old when she died at the hands of the person who should have been doing everything to keep her safe.

“Arsalan has never taken responsibility for her actions. Instead, she has repeatedly lied about what happened to Harleen despite being shown evidence that rejects her claims. “I want to thank all of the officers involved, as I know they were deeply affected by this investigation.

They have worked incredibly hard to get justice for Harleen and her family.” The court was told that the investigation required detailed medical analysis and careful review of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death. Officers worked closely with health professionals to build a clear picture of what had happened in the days and hours before Harleen was taken to the hospital.

Harleen’s death prompted a complex inquiry that spanned several years before reaching trial. The guilty verdict brings a measure of closure to a case described by police as one of the most harrowing they have handled. Sentencing is expected to take place next month.

