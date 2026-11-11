Kate shares worries over young generation’s screen time as Harry and Meghan push online safety campaign

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly found an unexpected ally in Princess Kate as they push ahead with their campaign to protect children from online harm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently unveiled a memorial to honour the young lives lost to the dangers of the internet. In a surprise turn of events, a senior royal has now voiced similar worries about the impact of the digital world on children.

The Princess of Wales, a doting mother of three, has long championed causes related to the upbringing and well-being of children, with a particular focus on the early years. She has also repeatedly stressed the importance of a connection with the natural world, saying it plays a key role in shaping our health, wellbeing and sense of self.

In her latest interview with Country Life magazine, Catherine spoke candidly about her cancer recovery and the major role nature played in her healing. During the conversation, she also opened up about her concerns over the younger generation, which she described as “more online and connected to tech than ever before”.

“Children have a very innate relationship with nature. When they are in an outdoor environment, they can explore their thoughts and feelings in a subconscious way,” she told Robert Macfarlane.

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“What worries me is the growing anxiety among children and young people. It’s a generation that’s more online and connected to tech than ever before,” she added.

The Princess further stressed the need for children to grow up feeling secure and supported in an increasingly digital age. “In this increasingly digital world, I believe it is more important than ever that children grow up with a strong sense of belonging, connection and emotional security. Nature is a natural environment where those skills can be built.”

Kate, who has often spoken about how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis thrive in the outdoors, explained that nature gives children the space to find “curiosity, imagination and creativity”.

Her comments come at a time when the Sussexes are drawing attention to the dangers children face online. While their campaign focuses on the harm caused by social media and the internet, Kate’s remarks approach the issue from a different angle, highlighting the value of outdoor experiences as a healthy balance to screen time.

Though the Sussexes and the Waleses are believed not to be on speaking terms, the two couples appear to be on the same page when it comes to protecting children, both online and offline.