Kim Kardashian’s ‘Skims’ faces refund requests after advent calendar criticism

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is offering full refunds to customers who purchased its $148 advent calendar after the product attracted widespread criticism online over the contents of its 12-day countdown.

The calendar was marketed as a collection of “twelve days of fun surprises”, but customers and social media users questioned whether the items justified its price. The contents included hair ties, logo hair clips, keychains and a compact mirror, with several products attracting particular attention from critics.

A spokesperson for Skims acknowledged that the calendar had disappointed some buyers, telling multiple media outlets that “for some, the calendar did not meet expectations”. The company said it had personally contacted every customer to offer either a full refund or credit towards other products.

The reaction gathered momentum on TikTok, where users shared their opinions about the selection. One account, spicychathouse, compared the items to things a cat might collect around a home. Another suggested the contents resembled miscellaneous objects taken from Kardashian’s bedside table.

Some users even filmed themselves emptying their sofas and presenting the recovered items as their own versions of the Skims calendar, turning the product into a running joke.

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The advent calendar contained 12 individual gifts. These included a tartan teddy bear keychain, several sets of hair ties, Skims branded hair clips, a logo squishy ornament, beige elastic straps, a comb keychain and a furry compact mirror keychain.

Skims was co-founded by Kardashian in 2019 and has since become a major name in the shapewear and clothing industry. Forbes has described Kardashian as a billionaire, while the company was valued at $5bn in 2025 after raising additional funding.

The refund offer comes as the criticism puts renewed attention on the gap between the calendar’s premium price and the relatively small accessories included inside.