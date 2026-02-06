Teacher Fired after Threatening to ‘Call ICE’ on Students in Roosevelt School District

A substitute teacher has been fired from the Roosevelt Union Free School District after allegedly making comments about calling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on students during a classroom attendance check.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning, when students were reportedly signing fake names during attendance. According to student Daniel Battle, the substitute teacher responded by threatening to call ICE, a remark that quickly escalated concerns among students, particularly in a classroom with many Hispanic classmates.

Battle said he later filed an incident report with the district, which triggered an official review. “I’m just glad that the school did hear me out,” Battle said. “And they did take my complaint very seriously. But I still feel like the communication on their end could have been way, way better.”

Battle described the teacher’s comment as both inappropriate and harmful, explaining that students are supposed to feel safe and respected in school. He said the remark struck a nerve because of the environment in the classroom and the fear it could create for students with immigrant backgrounds or families.

Long Island high school teacher allegedly threatened to call ICE while overseeing ‘classroom with a lot of Hispanic kids’. (Photo by Yahoo)

“As a teacher, we look up to you, and you’re supposed to be one of the leaders in our community,” Battle said. “The fact that you had the audacity to not just say that you’re going to call ICE, but to say that you’re going to call ICE in a classroom with a lot of Hispanic kids. That really struck a nerve with me.”

On Thursday afternoon, the superintendent sent out a second letter confirming the district had taken action. The letter stated that the substitute teacher admitted the comment was inappropriate and apologised, but would no longer be allowed to work in the district.

“The substitute teacher has acknowledged that the reference was inappropriate and has offered a respectful apology…. [He] has been removed from further assignments and will not serve in any capacity with the Roosevelt Union Free School District going forward.”

The district also emphasised its commitment to student safety and inclusion, noting that references to immigration enforcement can have serious emotional consequences for students and families, as per the New York Post.

“The safety, well-being, dignity, and sense of belonging of our students are our top priorities. We also recognize, deeply, that references to immigration enforcement can be frightening and harmful for students and families.”

Battle’s actions were praised by his older sister, Emelina Battle, who said she was proud of him for standing up not only for himself, but also for his classmates. “Because of what he did, other kids feel more comfortable speaking up for themselves…” Emelina Battle said. “We learn. We grow. We educate others on their ignorance, and that’s the best we can do.”

The Roosevelt School District said it is also taking steps to prevent similar incidents. Officials stated they are reviewing expectations for respectful communication, providing staff with clearer guidance on attendance procedures and student identification, and offering counselling services to any students who feel impacted by the situation.

The district’s response signals a broader effort to ensure classrooms remain supportive environments, particularly in diverse communities where students may feel vulnerable to threatening language or discriminatory remarks.