Illinois man stabbed wife more than 40 times and bashed her head with a hammer

A Batavia man accused of killing his wife stabbed her more than 40 times and repeatedly struck her with a hammer in what prosecutors described as an exceptionally violent attack that went far beyond any claim of self-defense. During a court hearing on Wednesday.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Cox told a judge that Hector B. Luvianos, 37, stabbed his wife between 20 and 30 times in the head and another 20 to 25 times in her back, neck and chest. Cox said the victim was also beaten with a hammer on her head and body, suffered multiple lacerations and sustained a broken skull.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Noemi Parada Narvaez, 43, of Batavia. Luvianos faces two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege the attack took place around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday inside the couple’s apartment in the 100 block of Church Street. According to Cox, Luvianos told police he acted in self-defense.

However, the prosecutor rejected that claim in court. It was “a brutal and violent attack that went well beyond any inkling that it was self-defense,” Cox argued. Cox said Luvianos himself called police and told dispatchers that he had killed his wife. During interviews with investigators, Luvianos said the couple had been drinking alcohol and watching a movie before an argument broke out, as reported by The Daily Herald.

He claimed his wife accused him of infidelity and began throwing objects at him. Luvianos told police he tried to calm the situation by hugging her, but then noticed she was holding a knife behind her back, Cox said. According to police statements relayed in court, Luvianos said he wrestled the knife away from her and pushed her to the ground, but claimed she continued trying to regain control of the weapon.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

At that point, prosecutors said, Luvianos stabbed his wife repeatedly and struck her with a hammer. Cox told the court that police reported Luvianos admitting, “I defended myself and exceeded myself and killed her.” Officers later found Narvaez’s body face down on the floor of the apartment, covered with a blanket, Cox said.

Judge John Barsanti granted the prosecution’s request to hold Luvianos in jail while he awaits trial. Luvianos’s defense attorney had asked for his release on electronic home monitoring, arguing he was not a danger to the public and had minimal criminal history, limited to a misdemeanor DUI from seven years ago. The judge rejected that request. Luvianos remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on January 2.

READ NEXT