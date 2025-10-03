Police Seek Public Help To Find Missing Teenager Corryn Mullins

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen earlier this week.

According to a statement released on Facebook Thursday evening, 15-year-old Corryn Mullins was reported missing after she was last seen on Monday, September 29, at approximately 10 p.m. Police said Corryn was wearing a light blue hoodie, black pants, and white shoes at the time of her disappearance. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Authorities have not provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, but the case has quickly drawn attention across the community. Officers are urging residents to remain alert and to share any information that could help locate the missing teen.

The Lebanon Police Department emphasized the importance of community cooperation. Missing person cases involving minors are treated with urgency, as every hour can play a critical role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the individual. “Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 513-932-2010,” the post read.

Local residents have responded by sharing the police department’s notice widely on social media, hoping to increase awareness. Families, neighbors, and concerned citizens have joined in spreading the word, with many expressing their hopes for Corryn’s safe return.

While police have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected, the department is treating the case as an active investigation. Officers continue to review leads and follow up on tips that may provide insight into where Corryn could be.

Situations like this underscore the challenges law enforcement faces when dealing with missing juveniles. Teenagers may sometimes leave home voluntarily, but law enforcement stresses that the risk to their safety is significant regardless of the circumstances. Authorities often rely on tips from the public to help narrow down search areas and identify possible sightings.

Community leaders are also encouraging residents to remain vigilant. Parents have been reminded to talk with their children about safety and to ensure they know how to reach trusted adults or local authorities if they encounter emergencies.

As the search continues, the Lebanon Police Department remains committed to bringing Corryn home safely. The department is asking anyone who may have seen her or who may have relevant information to come forward immediately.

For now, the focus remains on rallying community support and gathering any leads that could help locate Corryn. Police stress that even small details can make a big difference in missing person investigations.