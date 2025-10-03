Kate Middleton “Genuinely Afraid” Meghan Could Steal Her Closest Aide

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling uneasy after her longtime aide Natasha Archer stepped back from her inner circle, with whispers that Meghan Markle may be trying to hire her.

According to Radar Online, palace insiders say this goes far beyond professional boundaries for the Princess of Wales. One source explained, “For Kate this isn’t just about work – it’s personal. Natasha stood by her through pregnancies, big public moments, and even her recent illness. The thought of Meghan moving in on someone so central to her life feels like the deepest betrayal.”

Archer has been a key figure in Kate’s life for years, helping her navigate both private struggles and public appearances. Now, the concern is that Meghan could swoop in and take advantage of that history. Reports claim Kate is “genuinely afraid” that Natasha could be tempted to leave and potentially “spill her secrets to Meghan.”

Meghan Tempting Kate’s Former Right Hand With “Twice the Fee” Offer (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Hollywood sources quoted in the outlet suggest Meghan is very aware of Archer’s value, not just as a stylist and aide, but as someone who knows Kate’s most personal details.

One insider said, “Meghan is laser-focused on her brand and she recognizes Natasha’s value and is prepared to spend big to secure her. The offer’s already been floated – come to Montecito, work closely with her, and earn twice the usual fee.”

The pitch is said to be tied to Meghan’s growing lifestyle brand, As Ever, which she’s been building up as her next major project. Having Archer by her side could bring the duchess both credibility and the kind of media attention she thrives on. “Meghan views it as a chance to elevate As Ever while grabbing headlines in the process,” the insider added.

The idea of Meghan hiring Archer reportedly stings even more because of the deep trust Kate placed in her aide. Natasha has been with her through some of the most important times in her life and career, and losing her to Meghan could feel like not just a professional setback but a personal betrayal.

If Archer were to accept Meghan’s offer, it could reignite long-standing tensions between the two women and further deepen the rift between the Wales and Sussex households.

With Meghan pushing ahead with her business empire and Kate working to maintain her own carefully cultivated image, the possibility of Archer crossing over adds fuel to an already strained relationship.

Kate Middleton Worried Meghan Is “Laser Focused” on Taking Her Aide (Getty Images)

For now, it remains speculation, but palace sources say the worry is real. The connection between Kate and Natasha runs deep, and any move toward Meghan could expose secrets that Kate would rather keep private.

The rumored battle over Archer highlights how personal relationships in royal circles often become public flashpoints, feeding into the ongoing narrative of rivalry and mistrust between the two families.