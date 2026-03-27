Miss Grand Pathum Thani 2026 contestant’s teeth fall off during live stage appearance

A surprising moment from a beauty pageant in Thailand has gone viral after a contestant’s teeth unexpectedly fell out while she was speaking on stage.

The incident happened during the Miss Grand Thailand pageant when contestant Kamolwan Chanago was delivering her opening remarks. Footage circulating online shows Chanago confidently addressing the audience before her veneers suddenly came loose mid-speech.

Instead of panicking or leaving the stage, Chanago handled the awkward situation with composure. The contestant briefly turned her back to the audience so she could adjust her teeth and place them back in position.

Her calm reaction quickly won over the crowd. As she fixed the mishap, the audience began cheering loudly in support. Encouraged by the applause, Chanago regained her composure and continued her presentation as if nothing had happened.

She then confidently stepped forward to complete the rest of her routine. Wearing a shimmering evening gown, Chanago struck a pose and even managed to smile for the cameras, drawing even more admiration from viewers, as per The US Sun

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Clips of the moment rapidly spread across social media platforms, where many users praised the contestant for her professionalism and confidence under pressure. For many viewers, her ability to stay calm in an embarrassing situation became the highlight of the pageant’s preliminary round.

The unexpected incident took place during early judging for the competition. The overall winner of Miss Grand Thailand will be crowned later, and whoever takes the title will go on to represent Thailand at Miss Grand International 2026, which is set to be held in India.

While Chanago’s viral moment has captured attention online, beauty pageants in Southeast Asia have also seen their share of controversies in recent months.

In November, another major pageant event in Bangkok made headlines when Victoria Kjær Theilvig reportedly led a mass walkout during a public event connected to Miss Universe Organization.

The Danish titleholder left the event in solidarity with Melissa Flores Bosch after a tense on-camera confrontation with Nawat Itsaragrisil. During a live stream, Nawat confronted Bosch about missing a sponsor shoot earlier that day and asked her to “explain herself” on camera.

When Bosch attempted to respond, he told her, “I didn’t give you the opportunity to talk.” “I have a voice,” Bosch replied, accusing him of “not respecting me as a woman.” The confrontation escalated as security was instructed to escort Bosch out of the hotel.

As the situation unfolded, Theilvig and several other contestants began leaving the event in protest. A visibly distressed Nawat shouted “Stop, stop!” and urged the contestants to remain seated.

“This is about women’s rights,” Theilvig said. “To trash another girl it’s beyond disrespectful and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. “That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.”

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