Michigan Mother Admits to Suffocating Newborn With Plastic Bag

A West Michigan mother is urging other parents to trust their instincts after her three-month-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of a common respiratory virus. The family spent weeks searching for answers as their baby’s symptoms worsened before doctors finally identified the cause.

Irene Whitehead has been keeping a close watch on her infant daughter Ryleigh, who was hospitalized earlier this month with severe breathing issues. “She is doing a lot better. She still has a little cough and some congestion, but she’s doing a lot better,” Whitehead said to Grand Rapids ABC affiliate WZZM.

Ryleigh began showing cold-like symptoms early in life and later struggled to breathe during the summer. Multiple doctors initially attributed the symptoms to allergies and then the flu, but nothing improved. Only after repeated visits did specialists discover the real cause: HPIV 4, also known as parainfluenza 4.

“They said that the fourth strand is commonly undiagnosed. They don’t see many of them. But also, this fourth strand is not like the respiratory palette that they do for the respiratory viruses. So, they don’t test for it as often,” Whitehead explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are four types of parainfluenza viruses. They most often infect infants and young children, though people of all ages can contract them. HPIV-4 is less commonly identified because many hospitals do not routinely test for it.

For Irene, the diagnosis carries painful memories. “I have gone through this before. I had a son two years ago who passed away from parainfluenza. He just had a cough, and then the next day he passed away,” she said.

Ryleigh’s case was considered severe, and doctors discovered she was also battling a bacterial infection. The combination made it even more difficult to pinpoint the cause of her symptoms. After so many unanswered questions, Irene now hopes her experience will remind parents to speak up when something feels wrong.

“Definitely trust your gut instinct. Especially when it comes to your children,” she urged. Ryleigh is now recovering at home. A heart monitor tracks her vital signs as she sleeps, and medical staff believe she is on the path to full recovery.

Her symptoms are being managed, and experts are optimistic she will overcome the virus. The family has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover Ryleigh’s medical expenses as they continue navigating her recovery.

