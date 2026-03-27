Justin Baldoni files new allegation against Blake Lively ahead of trial

Justin Baldoni has raised new allegations against Blake Lively in their legal dispute, linked to It Ends With Us, as their dispute moves closer to trial.

Justin Baldoni and his legal team claimed that lawyers representing Blake Lively submitted an excessive volume of materials ahead of proceedings. In court filings dated March 25, Baldoni’s side described the submission as a “document dump”, citing nearly 1,000 potential exhibits and more than 40 witnesses.

According to the defence, the scale of the materials could complicate preparations and delay key steps in the legal process, including finalising jury instructions. “It is difficult to imagine that even half that number would be put before the jury,” the defence letter stated, describing the witness list as legal “overbreadth.”

The legal conflict began in late 2024 amid reported tensions surrounding the film adaptation of ‘It Ends With Us’ (Photo by Getty Images)

Lively’s legal team rejected the characterisation, arguing that the term “document dump” was misleading and that Baldoni’s request for additional time amounted to a delay tactic. They maintained that any challenges in reviewing the materials did not justify extending deadlines.

Despite the disagreement, Lewis J. Liman approved a one-week extension for pretrial filings and scheduled a status conference for April 2.

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The dispute follows a failed settlement meeting in February, where both parties reportedly met in person but did not reach an agreement. The legal conflict began in late 2024 amid reported tensions surrounding the film adaptation of It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni has raised new allegations against Blake Lively as their legal dispute linked to It Ends With Us moves closer to trial (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Lively is pursuing damages related to alleged sexual harassment and reputational harm. Baldoni has countersued, alleging defamation and extortion, with his legal team seeking at least $400 million.

The trial, originally set for March, has been rescheduled to 18 May due to court scheduling. Both actors continue to work on separate projects as the case proceeds, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.

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