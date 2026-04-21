Missing Alabama girl found dead inside home, another minor taken into custody

A 10-year-old girl in Alabama who was reported missing was later found dead inside her home last week, and authorities say another child has been taken into custody in connection with her death.

According to police, officers responded late Friday night to a report of a missing child at a residence in Piedmont. The call came in at approximately 10:51 p.m., prompting officers to immediately head to the home to investigate.

In a news release, the Piedmont Police Department said officers “immediately” responded to the address after receiving the report. When first responders arrived and began searching the residence, they discovered a young girl deceased inside the home.

Officials later confirmed that the victim was 10-year-old Katheryn Bigbee, according to the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office, according to a report from the New York Post.

Authorities said a second juvenile whose identity has not been released has been taken into custody and charged with one count of murder in connection with the case. Police have not shared further details about the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

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Because both the victim and the suspect are minors, investigators said they are limited in the amount of information they can release. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather details.

Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson acknowledged the impact the tragedy has had on the community.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved and for our entire community,” Johnson said in a statement. “We ask that you keep the family affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The loss has also deeply affected the local school community. Administrators at Piedmont Elementary School, where Katheryn was a student, shared a message remembering her and expressing grief over the tragedy.

“Our entire Piedmont Elementary School family is grieving as we remember a sweet little girl who brought smiles, kindness, and a bright light to our halls each day,” the school wrote in a Facebook post.

The message continued: “Katheryn had a joyful, spunky personality that made her truly special. She was an enthusiastic reader and will be remembered for the happiness she shared so freely. She will always be a part of our school family, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her classmates, teachers, and all who knew and loved her.”

Family members have also spoken publicly about their grief following the girl’s death. Blake Trammel, a relative of Katheryn, said the family has been devastated by the loss.

“She was a light in any room she walked into. I cannot express the pain, guilt, and emptiness that has come from all of this. We don’t have answers, only more questions,” he reportedly wrote.

Authorities have not announced any additional arrests or charges as the investigation continues.