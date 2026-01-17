“We Can’t Stand This”: Georgia MAGA voters are part of growing public frustration over Trump’s handling of the economy and immigration

In the state of Georgia, which is considered to be a swing state and which President Donald Trump won in 2024 after losing it in 2020, there are some fans of Trump who are dissatisfied with the way the president has handled the economy as the first year of his second term draws to a close.

Jeff Zeleny, a journalist, reported from southern Georgia, where Franz Rowland, a 72-year-old Republican voter, is struggling to keep his farm viable. When Rowland voted for Trump in the most recent presidential election, he was motivated primarily by economic concerns.

However, he conveyed to Zeleny that this may be the same reason that he votes differently in the following elections. “I don’t know who dropped the ball in Washington to allow these prices, this trade, to diminish as it has, but somebody dropped the ball,” Rowland said to reporters. “Somebody wasn’t looking out for us.”

Voters question whether his economic promises were ever realistic. (Photo Screenshot by Carl Gibson / YouTube)

“Trump says ‘be patient, the farmers are going to be better than ever,'” he continued talking about. “Well, you’d better hurry up because we can’t stand this much.” Zeleny’s segment came on the heels of a newly released survey conducted by CNN and SSRS.

The poll indicated that Trump was highly unpopular on both the economy and immigration, which are generally considered the two subjects on which he campaigned to gain a second term in the White House. The majority of people, 55%, believe that President Trump’s measures have significantly deteriorated the economic circumstances in the nation, while just 32% believe that they have improved the situation.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

A majority of respondents, 64%, believe that he has not gone far enough to reduce the cost of basic goods. Even within the GOP, about half say he should be doing more, including 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning respondents who identify as part of the Make America Great Again movement.

Rowland said that Trump’s assertion that his economy is robust is tone deaf, and he told Zeleny, “I thought by now we would have a we’d have some really good trade.” Rowland expressed his disappointment in Trump’s assertion.

After the clip, the reporter continued by saying that Rowland “does not see a light at the end of the tunnel” as the planting season approaches. He also told Zeleny that while he was “grateful for the government assistance,” he believed farmers would prefer “trade, not aid.”

READ NEXT