71-year-old Beloit man sentenced for molesting 4-year-old

A 71-year-old Beloit man who admitted to sexually assaulting a young child has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars. A Rock County judge ordered on Wednesday that Michael Brenton will remain in prison until he is 100 years old for the crime, ensuring he will die in custody.

Brenton pleaded guilty to first-degree child sexual assault and was sentenced on October 22 to 29 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He must also register as a sex offender. According to investigators, the case began in March 2025 when a 4-year-old girl told her parents that Brenton had touched her inappropriately.

Police learned that Brenton was an extended family member who occasionally cared for the child. Following an investigation by Beloit police, Brenton was arrested and later confessed to the crime. During sentencing, prosecutors urged the court to impose a lengthy prison term, arguing that Brenton should remain behind bars for the rest of his life, as per WMTV 15 NEWS.

“Given the nature of the crime and his refusal to accept responsibility, he deserves to spend the rest of his natural life in prison,” the Rock County District Attorney’s Office said. Brenton’s defense attorney argued for a lesser sentence of seven years, citing his client’s age, lack of prior criminal history, and a risk assessment labeling him a “low risk to reoffend.”

The defense claimed the state’s sentencing recommendation was essentially “a life sentence.” During the hearing, both Brenton and the victim’s mother addressed the court. Brenton admitted he “did something really stupid” but attempted to shift blame onto the child’s family for trusting him. His statement drew sharp criticism from Rock County Circuit Judge Karl Hanson.

According to the district attorney’s office, Judge Hanson condemned Brenton’s lack of remorse, calling his statement “the most hollow allocution I have ever heard in this courtroom.” The judge further described Brenton as “a pedophile, rapist, and sex offender,” adding, “No lifetime of good deeds can overcome that.”

In delivering his sentence, Judge Hanson made clear that Brenton’s punishment was meant to serve both justice and deterrence. “Justice, for you, means you will die alone in prison,” the judge said. Brenton’s 29-year sentence ensures that he will remain incarcerated well into his 100s, effectively a life term. The case has deeply shaken the Beloit community and underscored the lifelong impact of sexual abuse on victims and their families.