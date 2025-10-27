‘Were You Kept in the Dark?’ BBC Host Presses Kamala Harris on Biden’s Fitness to Run

Former Vice President Kamala Harris found herself under pressure during a BBC interview that aired Sunday, October 26, when host Laura Kuenssberg repeatedly questioned her about former President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and health.

Kuenssberg asked if Harris ever felt she couldn’t raise concerns about Biden’s ability to run again and whether she had been “kept in the dark” about his condition. The interviewer pointed out the months of speculation around the world, noting that questions about Biden’s fitness had been circulating even before he dropped out of the race.

“This was a huge subject of discussion,” Kuenssberg said. “And you write that Former President Biden didn’t raise his frailty with you, and you write that you didn’t really raise it with him; that’s extraordinary to read in your account.”

"I do reflect on whether I should have had a conversation with him, urging him not to run"



She was referring to Harris’s newly released book, 107 Days. Harris pushed back, saying, “Let’s be more precise: there is a very serious difference between capacity to be president of the United States and the capacity to run for president of the United States.”

She went on to explain, “So, it is on that latter piece that I talk about in the book, about my concern about his ability, with the level of endurance, energy that it requires, especially running against… now the current president. So, that is what I speak about in the book.”

The 61-year-old added that her reflections in the book were about her own choices — wondering whether it was “grace or recklessness” not to bring up her concerns with Biden directly. “But let’s be clear,” she said, “my question was never about his capacity to be president.”

“I Am Not Done” Kamala Harris Faces Tough Questions About Biden and Her Future (BBC)

Kuenssberg didn’t let up. “Isn’t it a strange message to the public to say, you know what you need to be tougher and more able to run a political campaign than actually to be the person behind the desk in the Oval Office, to be the person making decisions in the Situation Room?” she asked. “So did you just not think it was that bad, or did you feel you just couldn’t raise it?”

Harris responded that her worries were about what the campaign would demand of any candidate, regardless of age. She also hinted she might not be finished with politics, saying, “I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

“Grace or Recklessness?” Kamala Harris Reflects on Staying Silent About Biden’s Campaign (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Toward the end of the interview, Harris turned her focus to current leadership, calling President Donald Trump a “tyrant.” She accused business leaders and major institutions of cozying up to him and bowing to his demands.

Her candid comments and fiery defense drew attention online, sparking renewed discussion about her political future — and whether she might be preparing for another run of her own.