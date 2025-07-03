Woman Breaks Into House Then Outs Herself in Facebook Comment That Has Everyone Talking

A Texas woman might have gotten away with a home burglary if she hadn’t jumped into the comment section of a Facebook post that called her out. Now, police are looking for 44-year-old Misty Cape, who’s wanted for theft, and she pretty much turned herself in online, reported WKRC.

Stephanie Davidson was out of town, getting ready to fly back home to Wichita Falls, when she got some disturbing photos from her neighbors. The pictures appeared to show someone breaking into her house. Wasting no time, Davidson posted the photos to a local Facebook page called Rants and Raves of Wichita Falls, asking for help identifying the woman.

“Anyone know who this trash is robbing my house while I’m out of town?” she wrote.

And that’s when things took a wild turn.

By the time her plane landed, Davidson discovered someone had commented on the post — and it was the woman in the photos. Misty Cape had seen the post and responded in a way that left little room for doubt.

“People need to mind their own business. This woman called me trash… just because I broke in her house and stole some stuff. She don’t even know me. But thinks it’s ok to call me trash,” Cape wrote.

Yep, she basically admitted to the crime right there on social media.

Cape, who also uses the name Misty Criddle, is now officially wanted for theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000.

Davidson, still trying to wrap her head around it all, said she had been gone for three weeks and has no idea how long the intruder was in and out of her home — or if others were involved.

“I wanted to throw up. I wanted to be sick. It’s pretty bad,” Davidson said. “I think they’ve been in there probably the whole time I was gone, going in and out, just taking stuff. Ransacked. It’s hard to even tell what’s gone and what’s there ‘cause it’s a mess.”

She said the break-in left her feeling completely violated, especially knowing her kids’ things were also touched and taken.

“I don’t know how I’d feel if I didn’t have the support because it’s really hard. You really do feel violated when people go and dig through your property and steal from your kids and you,” she said.

Thankfully, the local community has rallied around her, offering help and emotional support. And now, with Cape’s not-so-subtle Facebook confession making the rounds, there’s hope she won’t stay on the run for long.

Police are still looking for her, and anyone with tips is being asked to contact Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers.