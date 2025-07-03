Salma Hayek’s Hilarious Chicken Moment Has Fans Calling Her the Real Animal Whisperer

Salma Hayek gave fans a heartwarming and hilarious peek into her everyday life this week, and people can’t get enough. In a new video posted to her social media on Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated actress, now 58, was seen sitting barefoot on the floor of her home, casually feeding chickens right from her hand like it was the most natural thing in the world.

“These girls are bullying him,” she joked, as laughter echoed in the background. The playful vibe continued as she interacted with one especially feisty chicken. “I know you’re not shy,” she told it sweetly, only to yank her hand back when the bird got a little too enthusiastic. “What did I say? That’s not the part you’re supposed to be eating,” she scolded, clearly amused.

Salma couldn’t help but laugh herself, adding, “Oh my gosh, she’s really something now.” She topped off the post with hashtags like #farmlife and #chicken, embracing her rural side in style.

Fans were all over it in the comments, showing their love for her down-to-earth attitude and connection with animals. One person called her the “animal whisperer,” while others filled the comment section with sweet notes. “You are so sweet 🥰,” one follower wrote. Another said, “I love how you love animals, Salma ❤️🙌.”

This isn’t new for Hayek, who’s been super open over the years about her love for animals. She’s basically running her own little animal kingdom at home, complete with dogs, alpacas, parrots, bunnies, and of course, plenty of chickens. Back in 2013, during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’s show, she shared just how many animals she keeps on her property.

Then in 2020, she gave fans a rare glimpse into her ranch life on Instagram, where alpacas casually wandered in the background like it was just another day at the office.

It’s clear Salma isn’t just a superstar on screen — she’s also become something of a queen of cozy farm vibes, winning hearts with her love for animals and her refreshing sense of humor. Her latest video may just be a quick clip of her feeding chickens, but for fans, it was a charming reminder of what they love most about her.

Whether she’s on the red carpet or sitting cross-legged on the floor hand-feeding chickens, Salma Hayek proves she’s always authentic, always funny, and somehow effortlessly glamorous — even with a flock of hens at her feet.