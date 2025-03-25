Man Chokes Dog to Death After Savage 45-Minute Attack, 70 Bites

A 35-year-old man, Matt Porter, says he was forced to choke his pit bull, Karma, to death after the animal mauled him in a brutal attack that lasted 45 minutes. Porter, who suffered approximately 70 bites, lost the use of one hand during the incident, according to Cornwall Live.

“I grabbed her by her neck and tried to talk to her and calm her. I told her she was hurting me and to stop but she wouldn’t,” Porter said. “I was bleeding to death and I didn’t want to die, so even though I’d lost the use of my hands, I used sheer willpower and choked her to death with my forearms.”

Porter described the attack as a fight for his life, claiming he passed out in a “puddle of blood that was around seven feet wide” and later woke up in the hospital. The incident occurred on February 19 at Porter’s home in Cornwall, England.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by Porter’s sister to help cover medical expenses, Porter had rescued Karma from an abusive family eight months before the attack. The fundraiser states that the attack was unprovoked and unexpected.

“The attack, it happened out of nowhere,” the fundraiser reads. “She was not provoked or anything in this situation, Karma just switched and started attacking him. Matt did not expect this to happen and was so caught off guard. He said it turned into a fight for his life so quickly.”

Porter, a tree cutter by profession, is expected to undergo multiple surgeries on both arms, which are critical for his work. “He is going to need all the help he can get,” the fundraiser states.

The incident has left Porter physically and emotionally scarred, as he grapples with the trauma of the attack and the difficult decision he was forced to make. The community has rallied to support him through the GoFundMe campaign, which aims to alleviate the financial burden of his medical treatment.

READ NEXT: