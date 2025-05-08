Toddler and Family Killed in Tragic Murder Suicide Just Before Mother’s Day

A Louisiana mother is facing an unthinkable nightmare this Mother’s Day after her 2-year-old daughter, Adalynn Mae Sadler, was tragically killed in what authorities say was a murder suicide that claimed four lives.

The heartbreaking incident happened early Monday morning, May 6, in Keithville. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home just before 7 a.m. for a welfare check. Once they arrived, things quickly took a devastating turn.

Deputies tried to make contact with someone inside the house but got no response. Not long after, a single gunshot rang out from within the residence. Authorities then deployed a drone to check out the scene safely, and what they found was deeply disturbing.

Inside the home were four deceased family members. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office later identified them as 60-year-old Leroy Sadler, 64-year-old Judy Sadler, 29-year-old James Sadler, and 2-year-old Adalynn Mae Sadler.

Authorities have not officially named the shooter, but they have confirmed that the deaths of Judy, James, and little Adalynn are being classified as homicides. Public records show that the house where it all happened belonged to Leroy and Judy Sadler.

Neighbors told investigators that the suspect may have been a “doomsday prepper,” though law enforcement has not elaborated on whether that detail played a role in the tragic events.

What makes this story even more gut-wrenching is that Adalynn’s mother, Kara, is now preparing to bury her daughter during what should be a day of celebration and love. Instead of waking up to hugs and homemade cards, Kara is facing the kind of heartbreak no parent should ever experience.

A cousin of Kara’s set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and to support her during this unimaginable time. In the description, Adalynn Mae is remembered as “beautiful, so intelligent, and always full of joy.”

“She was the brightest light in Kara’s life and truly the sweetest little girl you could ever meet,” the post reads.

The fundraiser also speaks directly to the emotional weight of what Kara is now enduring.

“Instead of spending this Mother’s Day weekend with her baby, she will be laying her to rest,” it says. “No mother should ever have to feel that kind of pain.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and officials haven’t released many more details as they work to understand what led to such a horrific act. For now, a community is in mourning, and a mother is left with a broken heart and memories of a daughter gone far too soon.

Read Next: