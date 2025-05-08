Leonardo DiCaprio finally Goes Public With New Flame at Met Gala

Leonardo DiCaprio might’ve dodged the Met Gala red carpet, but that didn’t stop him from turning heads inside the event with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. While Leo’s never been one for flashy entrances, his low-key appearance alongside the 25-year-old Italian model was enough to stir some buzz Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Though he skipped the cameras outside, DiCaprio did show up inside to join Ceretti after she walked the carpet solo. Vogue snagged a shot of the pair flashing smiles at each other, catching them in a rare moment of public affection. Leo, ever the master of flying under the radar, kept things understated in a classic black suit and bowtie, even shielding his face a bit when the cameras found him.

Ceretti, on the other hand, made a bold fashion statement on the carpet. She showed off a striking pinstripe gown complete with a dramatic hood and long train. The look turned heads, but after the red carpet, she ditched the extra fabric and got more comfortable to meet up with DiCaprio inside.

This Met Gala appearance marks a bit of a milestone for the couple, who’ve been linked since August 2023. That’s when they were first spotted strolling around California together, sparking rumors that DiCaprio had a new leading lady. Since then, the pair haven’t exactly gone full Hollywood PDA, but they also haven’t been hiding. From casual outings to DiCaprio’s birthday celebration, they’ve been quietly making the rounds.

One insider who saw them at Leo’s birthday shared that the two looked seriously smitten. “The restaurant has been Leo’s favorite for years, and he’s enjoyed date nights with Vittoria several times. She’s, of course, Italian, so she takes care of ordering all the favorites,” the source revealed.

And it seems like Leo is just as into her as she is into him. “She is very cute, sweet, and charming. Leo seems to like her. They sat next to each other, and he had his arm around her. They dined for hours and all had a great time,” the source added.

For someone who’s been famously private about his dating life, DiCaprio making a semi-public appearance with Ceretti at one of fashion’s biggest nights is saying something. While it wasn’t a full-on red carpet debut, the joint appearance inside the event feels like a quiet way of saying things are getting serious.

And with Ceretti being a rising star in the modeling world and DiCaprio still one of Hollywood’s most watched figures, don’t be surprised if we see more of them together — even if it’s just in those blink-and-you ‘ll-miss-it celebrity moments he’s known for.

One thing’s for sure, though: Leo might not be walking red carpets with a partner often, but when he does it definitely gets people talking.