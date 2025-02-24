Meghan Markle Shares Rare Glimpse of Montecito Home Despite Backlash

Meghan Markle delighted fans by sharing rare glimpses of her life at home in Montecito, offering a refreshing look into her world with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to post a series of videos capturing peaceful family moments, giving followers a peek into her daily life despite the ongoing backlash surrounding her newly rebranded lifestyle project, As Ever.

One of the clips featured Meghan strolling through her lush green garden, taking in the tranquility of her surroundings. The video was simply captioned, “A small break from work to soak in the weekend”, a phrase that immediately resonated with her fans. Dressed casually, Meghan exuded serenity as she walked barefoot, enjoying the sunshine.

Photo Screenshot by Meghan / Instagram

Another snippet that caught attention showed the Duchess tending to her plants, carefully watering them with a smile. As the video continued, a heartwarming moment unfolded when little Archie joined his mother, eagerly assisting her. The sight of the young royal helping out in the garden melted hearts across social media, with many praising the Duchess for embracing a simple, hands-on lifestyle.

Adding to the charming footage, Meghan also shared a glimpse of her beloved dog, who could be seen playfully running around the sunlit yard. But perhaps the most talked-about moment was Meghan picking a fresh, homegrown orange from a tree and using it to prepare a refreshing citrus drink, a moment that further reinforced her commitment to healthy, organic living.

Photo Screenshot by Meghan / Instagram

This rare insight into Meghan’s world comes at a time when she is facing intense criticism over her As Ever brand, which has been accused of copying both its logo and name from an existing business. However, Meghan’s latest update suggests that she is unfazed by the controversy, choosing instead to focus on positivity and family rather than engage with her critics.

While online trolls and skeptics continue to scrutinize her every move, Meghan’s video painted a different picture—one of peace, joy, and gratitude. It sent a clear message that she remains unbothered by the negativity surrounding her, choosing to embrace life’s simpler pleasures rather than engage in public disputes.

Fans were quick to shower her with support, with many praising her for staying true to herself despite the relentless backlash. Comments flooded in, admiring her authenticity, grace, and devotion to family. Supporters also pointed out how Harry and Meghan appear to have found happiness away from royal pressures, embracing a private and fulfilling life in California.

Though the controversy surrounding As Ever continues, Meghan’s latest video seems to serve as a subtle yet powerful response—showing the world that she is too busy enjoying life to be concerned with the drama.