A student’s life was tragically cut short during what should have been a regular Friday night house party in Michigan. Connor Lotterman, just 19 years old and studying at Grand Valley State University, died after being shot in the head when bullets came through the ceiling from the floor above.

The incident happened on the evening of May 9, at a small gathering of about 10 to 20 people in a home in Tallmadge Township, just outside Grand Rapids. According to local news outlets WOOD and FOX 17, Connor was struck by one of several bullets that had been fired from an upstairs bedroom down through the floor, with investigators now saying that alcohol may have played a role in what turned into a fatal mistake.

Jake Sparks, who leads the Detective Bureau at the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, explained to FOX 17 that the shooting is currently considered accidental in terms of its deadly result, but the act itself wasn’t exactly a slip of the finger. “Multiple rounds were fired. It wasn’t as if it were a one-shot accidental discharge. This was numerous rounds discharged,” he said. “Although the result of the shooting led to an accidental death, this shooting was intentional.”

Someone upstairs got their hands on a gun and, rather than treating it with care, started firing it, right into the floor. One of those bullets tragically struck Connor in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, but sadly passed away the next day, on May 10.

The shooter, who is 20 years old, hasn’t been publicly named, but prosecutors are now weighing criminal charges. The people at the party all knew each other, which only adds to the heartbreak — what should’ve been a fun night ended with an unthinkable loss.

Grand Valley State University issued a heartfelt statement after news of Connor’s death broke. “The Grand Valley community is saddened by Connor’s tragic death,” said Dean of Students Aaron Haight, adding that students and staff are being encouraged to reach out for mental health support during this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, authorities are also using the case to highlight the importance of gun safety. Sparks urged anyone who owns a firearm to store it properly. “If you have firearms that are out, lock them away, separate them from the ammunition,” he told WOOD. “Gun safes, trigger guards, trigger locks — all those things can be important to make sure nothing tragic happens.”

