MGK’s Shock Transformation: How a New Baby Might Be Bringing Him and Megan Fox Back Together

It looks like MGK is pulling out all the stops to win back Megan Fox, and becoming a dad again might be the thing that’s finally changing him for the better.

According to InTouch Weekly, the artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly has taken a serious turn since he and Megan welcomed their first child together back in March. Friends close to the pair say the new arrival has made a real impact on him, and not in the rockstar way fans might expect.

“The new baby seems to have flipped a switch in MGK,” a source shared, adding that things between him and Megan have been noticeably smoother since their daughter was born. “He’s driving Megan to the store, offering to do the night shifts and choosing to stay in rather than going out to party.”

It’s a pretty major shift from his usual chaotic public persona, and it’s not gone unnoticed by Megan either. The source said the 38-year-old actress is feeling “encouraged” by his effort and willingness to step up.

“He has done a real turnaround,” they continued. “He’s bending over backwards to make life better for his baby and Megan too.”

Apparently, this new, more grounded MGK isn’t just better for their relationship — it’s healthier for their growing family overall. “It’s not just great for them, it’s much better for the baby this way. Hopefully, it will last, it’s really dependent on MGK and if he can continue on this healthier path,” the insider added.

Friends of the couple are hopeful, too. Despite the ups and downs they’ve had in the past, people close to them are rooting for this calmer, more mature version of MGK to stick — especially as both he and Megan focus on co-parenting.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced the birth of their daughter on March 27. This is his second child — he’s already dad to 15-year-old Casie from a previous relationship — while Megan has three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Whether this new chapter will bring Megan and MGK back together romantically is still unclear, but one thing’s for sure: fatherhood seems to be changing him in all the right ways.