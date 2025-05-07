A man from Philadelphia has been arrested after a tragic incident in which a 2-year-old child was critically injured by accidentally shooting himself in the stomach.

Police arrested 20-year-old Rahmir Ponzo, who now faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. According to a police statement cited by CBS, the shooting occurred at around 1:45 p.m. on May 5, inside a home in Philadelphia.

Authorities say the young child found a gun in a bedroom and accidentally fired it, causing the gunshot wound to his abdomen. Officers responding to the scene found the toddler in critical condition and rushed him to the hospital. By Tuesday, police confirmed the child was still in critical condition.

Police haven’t clarified the exact relationship between Ponzo and the child, but the incident has raised serious concerns about gun safety and the risks posed to young children.

This heartbreaking event has left the local community shaken, with many hoping for the toddler’s recovery while the investigation continues.

