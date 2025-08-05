Single Mom Left With Brain Trauma After Brutal Cincinnati Brawl Speaks Out as Donations Soar

An Ohio woman who was viciously attacked during a chaotic street fight in downtown Cincinnati is finally speaking out, and her emotional message is grabbing the nation’s attention.

Holly, the woman injured in the viral brawl on July 26, posted a video thanking everyone who has supported her since the attack. “I’m still recovering,” she said in the clip, which WLWT shared with her permission. “It is very humbling that you have sent your prayers, your blessings. It’s definitely what’s keeping me going, and you have just brought back faith in humanity.”

Holly revealed she’s still dealing with “very bad brain trauma” and that the recovery process is ongoing. The brutal beating left her with a concussion and severe head injuries, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. She’s been in and out of the hospital since the night it all happened.

Victim of Shocking Downtown Brawl Speaks Out, Says Prayers Are Keeping Her Going (Jay Black)



That night, Holly said she was out celebrating a friend’s birthday downtown. Things took a dark turn while she and her group were waiting for an Uber. “We were waiting on our Uber outside and that’s when it all started,” she said.

The brawl quickly escalated and drew widespread attention after videos of the incident went viral across social media. At least four people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

Cincinnati officials are not taking the situation lightly. “Let me be clear, there is no place for violent crime in Cincinnati, whether it’s fight or gun violence, we will pursue those responsible and we will hold them accountable no matter who they are, period,” said Mayor Aftab Pureval at a news conference, as reported by Fox News.

Ohio Mom Brutally Beaten in Viral Street Brawl Breaks Her Silence With Emotional Message (GiveSendGo)



Since the attack, Holly has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from both friends and strangers. A GiveSendGo fundraiser was launched to help with her medical expenses and recovery. It’s already raised more than $350,000 and continues to grow.

The support is a silver lining in what has otherwise been a painful and terrifying experience for the single mother. Her strength in coming forward despite her injuries has inspired many across the country.

While the investigation into the brawl is still ongoing, one thing is clear—Holly’s message of gratitude and resilience is resonating far beyond Cincinnati.