Jasmine Crockett Blasts Trump for Praising Lawyer Who Lost His Case

It’s not every day you see a sitting member of Congress openly mocking the legal choices of a president, but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night on CNN.

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn’t hold back when Kaitlan Collins, host of The Source, asked about Donald Trump’s glowing remarks earlier in the day about Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Trump had praised Blanche for his work on the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling him a top-notch attorney.

Crockett wasn’t buying it.

“[Trump] talked about how great [Blanche] is, but the last time I checked, [Blanche] lost that case for the president in New York,” Crockett said, pointing out that jurors clearly didn’t think Blanche was the legal superstar Trump claimed. “So, there was definitely a group of jurors who didn’t believe he was this great, incredible attorney to be trusted.”

She was referring to Trump’s recent state trial in New York, where he was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. The case stemmed from hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Blanche, along with New Jersey District Attorney Alina Habba, led Trump’s defense team — and still came up short.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Now, Blanche has found himself in the middle of another high-profile situation. For the past several weeks, he’s been acting as a go-between for the Trump camp and Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Blanche has reportedly met with Maxwell and her attorney at least twice. Legal watchers suspect the talks may involve whether Maxwell has any damaging information about Trump.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who is a former public defender, explains why she thinks the grand jury materials in the Epstein case should not be released. pic.twitter.com/quBsPa6rBQ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 6, 2025

If that weren’t complicated enough, Maxwell’s lawyer has been pushing back hard against releasing any grand jury materials tied to the case. Trump, on the other hand, has publicly promised his supporters that he’d make those files public — a promise that may or may not be realistic given the legal hurdles.

The whole situation leaves a lot of questions hanging in the air. Is Blanche really the trusted legal mind Trump paints him to be, or is this just another case of Trump backing someone who’s loyal to him, regardless of results?

Q: "Do you believe Ghislaine Maxwell is credible?



Trump: I think Todd Blanche wants to make sure that people that should not be involved or aren't involved are not hurt by something that would be very unfortunate, very unfair to a lot of people.

pic.twitter.com/S64SzGvZBy — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 6, 2025

Crockett’s skepticism underscores the broader political battle lines — Democrats are quick to question anything or anyone tied to Trump’s legal defense, especially given his recent conviction. And with the Epstein case still a political lightning rod, every move and meeting gets picked apart.

Whether Blanche’s role in the Maxwell talks will help or hurt Trump in the court of public opinion remains to be seen. But one thing’s clear: Crockett isn’t impressed, and she’s not the only one wondering if Trump’s praise is more about loyalty than legal skill.

More News: