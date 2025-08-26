Melania Trump just Turned her AI Audiobook into a Powerful new Role at the White House

Melania Trump has turned her recent experiment with artificial intelligence into a major new role in her husband’s administration. The first lady revealed to the New York Post that she will lead the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge, an initiative designed to get students as young as kindergarten involved in exploring the potential of AI.

The program encourages kids and teens to “develop, discover and expand” what AI can do. In a video shared by the Post, Melania explained why the effort matters to her. “Creating my AI Audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and risks this new technology brings to American society,” she said in a statement.

“In just a few short years, AI will be the engine driving every business sector across our economy. It is poised to deliver great value to our careers, families, and communities.” She added, “Just as America once led the world into the skies with the Wright Brothers, we are poised to lead again—this time in the age of AI.”

Melania Trump to lead presidential challenge bringing kids into the world of AI (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Back in May, Melania announced that the seven-hour audiobook of her memoir, Melania, had been created entirely using AI to replicate her voice. She said she supervised the project closely. That experience, she explained, inspired her to think about how the next generation could use the technology in practical, innovative ways.

The challenge’s official website says it’s open to “students and educators of all backgrounds and expertise.” The goal is to demystify AI while preparing young people for a future where it will be part of everyday work. It also emphasizes boosting America’s role in technological leadership.

Students will get access to AI tools they can use to build apps or websites that tackle issues like improving community safety, creating healthier meal plans, or helping teachers design custom learning experiences. The winning team will take home a $10,000 prize, and finalists will travel to Washington next June to present their projects at a showcase, which includes a visit to the White House.

“The Presidential AI Challenge marks our first step in equipping every child with the knowledge base and tools to utilize this emerging technology,” Melania said. “But this is only the beginning. It is essential that every member of our academic community, including our great educators, administrators, and students rise to this historic challenge with on-going curiosity, perseverance, and ingenuity.”

Technology has been a recurring theme for Melania this year. One of her few public appearances came in March, when she supported the launch of the “Take It Down Act,” a law aimed at fighting the spread of deepfake porn and nonconsensual intimate images. At the event, she warned about the impact of technology on children, calling AI and social media “digital candy” that can be addictive and harmful.

Melania Trump turns AI audiobook experiment into big new white house role (Getty Images)

“It’s heartbreaking to witness young teens, especially girls, grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by malicious online content, like deepfakes,” she said. “This toxic environment can be severely damaging… Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themself freely, without the looming threat of exploitation or harm.”

On top of her new government role, Melania has been working on another major project. She reportedly signed a $40 million deal with Jeff Bezos’ Amazon for a documentary about her life, directed by Brett Ratner, which is set to be released later this year.