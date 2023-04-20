This week, three adolescents were taken to jail after they reportedly shot and killed a pregnant lady while thinking she was someone else. The 36-year-old lady, Kerisha Johnson, was “due to give birth within several days,” according to an arrest warrant ABC News was able to acquire.

Three adolescents at a party in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are accused of opening fire on Johnson’s automobile on Sunday. They said police they thought Johnson’s car was a similar one that had passed the party earlier and fired rounds into the air.

The three 19-year-olds, Derrick Curry, Gregory Parker, and Marques Porch, are now being imprisoned at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on suspicion of first-degree feticide and second-degree murder, according to online documents seen by PEOPLE.

If any of the suspects had filed pleas or hired counsel, it remained unclear. It was just pointless. Childhood friend Deanna Williams told the local Baton Rouge ABC station WBRZ that it was senseless. “I just wanted to know that she lost her life in vain. She was a victimless person.

Johnson was referred to by Williams as “the goofiest friend” and “a very sweet person.” Williams stated, “She would give you the shirt off her back.” She really was that nice.

According to allegations, Johnson was shooting individuals while picking them up from the party. According to ABC, she made an effort to leave the scene but was hit and murdered.

According to the source, an arrest request claims that “several individuals” took out firearms and fired at Johnson’s vehicle as she tried to flee, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The three adolescents detained in relation to the shooting The white automobile, according to the warrant, “all stated that they believed the white car was a vehicle from earlier in the night where [an] occupant had fired a round into the air as it drove past the teen party,” ABC reported.

Johnson has two other children who are now without a mother, according to Cristina Finister, who described herself as a friend and former classmate of Johnson’s. Finister stated this on a local community Facebook page.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Finister wrote. The kindest, nicest person you could ever meet was Kerisha.