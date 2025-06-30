Silent Sorrow in Donaghadee as Pregnant Woman Found Dead at 27

A Northern Ireland community is reeling after a pregnant mother-of-two was found dead in her home over the weekend. Police confirmed that 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery was discovered unresponsive on Elmfield Walk in Donaghadee on Saturday, June 28.

Emergency crews arrived around 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman with serious injuries. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have since arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched a formal murder inquiry and cordoned off the area while forensic officers examine the home. Local officials have called the death “deeply tragic,” and the case has sent shockwaves through the seaside town.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus made a public appeal for information, encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to contact police. She stressed that tackling violence against women remains a top priority, and said that officers are working to reassure the local community during this difficult time.

Sarah’s family is being supported by specially trained officers as they process the heartbreaking loss. She leaves behind two children and was expecting a third.

Local politicians have expressed sorrow and concern over the incident. One councilor described the atmosphere in the town as “somber” and urged residents to cooperate with police. The town’s Member of Parliament also called for calm and asked the public to allow investigators to carry out their work.

While police have not released further details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, they confirmed that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Residents of Donaghadee, known for its peaceful character and close-knit community, say the tragedy has left many shaken. Flowers and notes have already begun appearing near the home in tribute to Sarah and her unborn child.

