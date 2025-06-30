Kate Hudson Was Told to ‘Divorce’ Her Famous Parents to Jumpstart Her Acting Career—But Mom Said No

Imagine being a teenager with Hollywood dreams, only to be told you should legally separate from your famous parents to move your career forward. That’s the wild advice Kate Hudson says she got at just 16 years old.

Speaking on the “Awards Chatter” podcast at the Newport Beach TV Fest, Hudson revealed that early in her acting journey, someone suggested she “divorce” her parents—Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson—so she could work as an adult actress and bypass child labor laws. “I had gotten this part that they wanted me to divorce my parents so that I could work as an adult,” she recalled. But her mom, Goldie, wasn’t on board. “My mom was like, ‘No – never happening,’” Kate said.

And that was that. Hudson didn’t push it. Not long after, she landed a role on the hit Fox series Party of Five, playing a character named Cory in a single 1996 episode. Though it only took two days to shoot and meant just two days out of school, Hudson says the experience was huge for her. “I was obsessed with the show,” she said, remembering how nervous but thrilled she felt. She even recalled how kind her co-star Michael Goorjian was to her during filming.

The real twist? Shortly after her TV debut, Kate auditioned for a role in a movie her stepdad, Kurt Russell, was directing. She got the part—but turned it down. “Do I want to be defined by being Kurt’s daughter?” she asked herself at the time. She decided the answer was no. For Hudson, carving out her own identity mattered more than a fast track to fame.

Of course, it all worked out. In 2000, Hudson shot to stardom with her role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous, earning both a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. It was a defining moment that solidified her career, without ever needing to distance herself from her family.

Today, Hudson and her mom remain incredibly close, even living just blocks apart. Over the years, they’ve spoken openly about their tight bond. “The truth of the matter is we have to embrace each other… yes, you’re gonna talk about me, and one day I’m gonna talk about you,” Hawn once said on Kelly Ripa’s podcast.

Kate’s story isn’t just about navigating Hollywood—it’s about staying grounded, even when your last name could open every door. Choosing patience and authenticity over shortcuts, she proved that sometimes the long road is the one worth taking.

