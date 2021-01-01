Owners Who Chose to Remove Dog’s Eyes Over Treating Infection, Give Up Blind Pet After Surgery

Louis is looking for a forever family that will accept him just as he is.

The 3-year-old Lab/Shepherd mix arrived at Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, late last month after being surrendered by his former owners.

Upon his arrival, Louis was dealing with a lot of change. At his previous home, Louis developed an eye infection. In “a case unlike any other seen” at the rescue, according to a release from Helen Woodward, the dog’s owner’s opted to have Louis’ eyes removed in early December instead of paying to treat the infection.

Following the procedure, the pooch came home and tried to adapt to life without eyes, but his owners were less flexible. Louis was surrendered to a pound in Calexico shortly after the operation because his previous pet parents couldn’t adjust to life with a blind pet. A rescue partner of Helen Woodward pulled Louis from the pound and brought him to the animal center.

Louis arrived at Helen Woodward Animal Center, newly-blind, heartbroken, and nervous to be in a new place. Unfortunately, a medical check revealed that the dog also had old, untreated injuries, which likely came from being hit by a car.

“It is incredibly important that people who consider getting a pet know the obligations they take on with these animals,” Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoptions Director Hella Tyler said in a statement.

“When people get their pets for free off of Craigslist, they don’t seem to realize that pets come with responsibilities and a monthly expense for their caretaking, including medical care. In turn, these pets will provide their owners with unparalleled love. They pay it back tenfold. It’s just devastating to see an animal treated the way Louis was treated.”

Eager to give Louis some good news, the rescue quickly placed the pooch in a foster home, where he is now adjusting to a life without sight thanks to his supportive foster family. Now, all Louis needs to start the next chapter of his life is the perfect match.

Helen Woodward is working to find the ideal forever family for Louis. His new owners should live in a one-story house, and, ideally, should work from home. Since the dog is adjusting to a limp from his old injury and the loss of his sight, he is looking for a family who is “prepared to provide patience and special care” as he “learns his way around a new home,” according to Helen Woodward.

In return, Louis has lots of love and snuggles to offer.

“Louis is extraordinary,” Tyler added. “He really suffered at the hands of his former owners but he shows no malice towards humankind. He is ready to love the perfect family and he certainly deserves one.”

As a thank you for giving Louis a second chance, Helen Woodward is offering his adopters a free training session, dog food, and treats.