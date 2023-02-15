Cat follows woman and begs to go home with her In Parking Lot

NC Lucky Dogs. She was about to spend the next few hours delivering meals to hungry customers when she noticed a little, furry cat across the parking lot. “I didn’t know if she was stray or feral or what the situation was,” Rogers told The Dodo.

Customers verified that the mystery animal was a cat, and Rogers saw that the cat was getting closer to the truck after a while. “A lot of people think she could smell the food from our truck,” Rogers said. “Maybe that’s why she kept coming closer.”

The cat eventually got so near to the food truck that she started using the customers’ parked cars as shelter. Rogers watched her closely and eventually offered her the only treat she had. “About halfway through my shift, I set out some water and a hot dog for her,” Rogers explained.

Although cats aren’t known to eat hot dogs, Rogers watched as the hungry cat devoured it in a matter of minutes. The cat then hung around at the food truck for the duration of Rogers’ shift. She came up to the cat as soon as Rogers’ shift ended to see if she would touch her. “I was fully prepared for her to run away, but she walked right up to me.” You can watch the cat walk up to Rogers and ask to be loved here:

Instead of running, the cat curled up in the arms of her new friend. Even though she was alone, she appeared healthy, which Rogers says is a sign that she was placed there on purpose. “She was very clean and very sweet,” Rogers said. “It seemed like she’d been dumped.”

Rogers made the decision to bring the cat home with her right away. Her husband called and met them in the parking lot with a cat carrier. Rogers brought the cat to the vet before taking her home to check for a microchip. Nothing came up, much to her surprise. The cat was now legally hers.

Rogers called the cat Blue in honor of her food truck’s most famous hot dog, the Bluetick Hound. Blue had a clean bill of health from the vet, who estimated her age to be approximately one year old, and she returned home to begin the finest chapter of her life.

Blue now spends her days in her new happy home curled up on her favorite bed. She’s still getting to know her cat siblings, Bagheera, Bear, Blake, and Benley, but Rogers thinks she’ll soon be perfectly at home. For the time being, she’s happy with as many cuddles as she can get.

“She’s 100 percent a lap cat,” Rogers said. “She just kind of lays around wherever we are.”

Some may argue that Rogers found Blue at the perfect time, but Rogers thinks the opposite is true. Soon after finding Blue, one of Rogers’ childhood cats, Bentley, was given a one-to-two-day prognosis. Blue unexpectedly became a much-needed source of comfort for Rogers. “It’s a hard time, but she’s so cuddly,” Rogers said. “She showed up right when we needed her.”