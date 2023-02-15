Prince William’s two-word reaction after finding Prince Harry dating Meghan Markle revealed: “Their mouths fell open”

Prince Harry disclosed Prince William‘s two-word answer to finding that he was seeing Meghan Markle in Spare, saying that the Prince and Princess of Wales’s surprise reaction to the news left him ‘baffled’. Since the Duke of Sussex released his shocking book last month, the Royal Family has been the subject of several headlines.

The 38-year-old didn’t hold back when it came to recounting his memories growing up in the British institution, from confessing he worried Camilla would be a ‘wicked’ stepmother to alleging Prince William knocked him to the floor at Nottingham Cottage.

The release of Spare is said to have increased conflicts between the Sussexes and the Windsors, making Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s participation at King Charles III’s coronation in May yet to be confirmed according to the Womanandhome. The relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle was one of the book’s main themes.

(Getty)

In Spare, Harry claimed that the two ladies didn’t get along, claiming that the Princess of Wales’ demands for Princess Charlotte‘s flower girl attire at Meghan’s wedding in 2018 left her in tears. At another point, he says that William labeled the duchess as ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’.

However, it appears that the future King and Queen did not always feel this way about Meghan. Harry alleges in Spare that Prince William and Kate Middleton were surprised when he revealed in 2016 that he was seeing a Suits cast member. Meghan was starring Rachel Zane on the hit NBC legal drama at the time.

“Their mouths fell open,” Harry writes. “They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: F**k off!” The duke goes on to say that he was first “baffled” by their surprise, only to learn that the royal couple was “religious” Suits viewers. He then joked, “I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph.”