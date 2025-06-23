Missing Arkansas Woman Walks Into Gas Station and Says She’s Been Gone a Year

After being missing for over a year, a 35-year-old woman from Arkansas just showed up out of nowhere—by walking into a gas station and telling someone she’d vanished.

Tori Milsak was last seen on June 6, 2024, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Her family hadn’t heard from her in weeks and reported her missing, according to THV11. At the time, the Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) noted she may have been dealing with some mental health issues.

Fast forward to more than a year later—on June 19, 2025—when Milsak suddenly walked into a gas station in Little Rock, about 55 miles from where she originally disappeared. According to a Newsweek report that cited a police incident report, she told staff at the station that she was the woman who’d been missing and had seen herself on the news.

Gas station employees called police, and when officers arrived, Milsak reportedly admitted she had run away from home the previous year.

After verifying her identity, officers took her into custody, not for disappearing, but because of an unrelated outstanding warrant in Garland County, authorities told THV11.

The Hot Springs Police Department later confirmed in a Facebook post on Friday, June 20, that Milsak had been found and was safe.

So far, police haven’t offered more details on where she’s been over the past year or the circumstances behind her disappearance. PEOPLE reached out to both the Hot Springs and Little Rock Police Departments for further comment, but hadn’t received a response as of Saturday, June 21.

According to public booking records from Garland County, Milsak was officially booked on June 20. She’s now scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

While plenty of missing person cases end in tragedy or stay unsolved, Milsak’s sudden reappearance has left a lot of questions hanging in the air. What’s clear is that after more than a year, she’s finally been found—and her story’s only just starting to unfold.

