Rachel DeMita Fired for Tweeting About Caitlin Clark During BIG3 Game, Fans Are Not Having It

Rachel DeMita has always worn her love for basketball on her sleeve—and that passion just got her fired.

The former BIG3 courtside correspondent was let go after she posted tweets hyping up WNBA star Caitlin Clark while working a live BIG3 broadcast on Saturday, June 14. That same day, Clark made her return from injury, suiting up for the Indiana Fever against the New York Liberty in a 3 p.m. ET matchup. But DeMita’s tweets during the game apparently didn’t sit well with her employer.

According to Front Office Sports reporter Ryan Glasspiegel, the tweets were the “final straw” for DeMita’s relationship with the 3-on-3 basketball league.

addressing the rumors. pic.twitter.com/g3QbFEdyRG — Rachel A DeMita (@RADeMita) June 20, 2025

In a video shared on social media, DeMita read aloud a letter she received from the BIG3. It said the league was “dismayed and disappointed” that she was tweeting about another league, especially while the BIG3 had four games running at the exact same time.

One of the tweets that got her in trouble read: “For those who questioned the hype,” referring to Clark, who’s become one of the WNBA’s biggest draws in her rookie season.

Now here’s where it gets even more interesting: the BIG3 had previously offered Caitlin Clark a $10 million, two-year deal to join their league fresh out of college. She passed.

That history makes DeMita’s tweets not just a perceived conflict of interest, but maybe a sore spot for the BIG3 brass.

Still, DeMita didn’t go scorched earth in her response. In her video, she owned it:

“I’m not going to make excuses. I’ll take it on the chin.”

She didn’t throw shade. She didn’t plead ignorance. She just accepted the fallout with professionalism and poise.

But if you’ve been following Caitlin Clark’s whirlwind year—or even remember the Sophie Cunningham drama—then you know her fan base doesn’t take these things lightly. Expect DeMita to get a flood of support, especially from those who see this as a case of misplaced priorities.

Clark herself has become a lightning rod for attention in the WNBA, and everything she touches draws headlines, so it’s no surprise that simply tweeting about her could ignite a controversy.

Still, many fans are scratching their heads. Was it worth firing someone over a tweet about a different league’s star? Especially when that same star was nearly a BIG3 player?

As this story spreads, we’re likely to hear even more takes—and probably a few job offers—coming DeMita’s way.

