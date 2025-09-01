Jennifer Welch Hits Out at MAGA Policies, Calls Them Devastating for Women and Rural America

Jennifer Welch, co-host of the podcast “I’ve Had It,” lit into Republican-led legislatures on Friday during an appearance on CNN’s “NewsNight.” Welch, who lives in Oklahoma, aimed her frustration at the “MAGA supermajorities” running red states, arguing that their policies have left residents worse off.

“We’re 50th in education. We are 50th — the worst in the whole country for women to live. We’re poorer. Worst health care. If you look at the bottom ten states in the United States of America, they are all MAGA supermajorities,” she said. “These policies hurt people. They use people’s faith to lure them in and say, ‘Oh, we’re family values.’ But then they don’t vote to help women have children, they don’t vote for health care, they don’t vote for child care. They demean the poor.”

Welch didn’t stop there. She argued that voters in rural America, who often back the very politicians pushing these policies, are among the hardest hit. “These policies have horrifically impacted people in rural America that vote for this very party because they weaponize their faith and lure them in,” she added.

Jennifer Welch Slams MAGA Lawmakers With Harsh Truth About Life in Red States (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Her sharp critique came just after CNN host Abby Phillip aired a clip of Texas Governor Greg Abbott bragging about his state being “more red” than Congress following his approval of a heavily gerrymandered congressional map.

Welch has been gaining attention for her unfiltered commentary. Earlier this month, a clip from her podcast went viral after she launched into a profanity-laced tirade aimed at white voters who supported Donald Trump three times in a row. In that moment, she didn’t mince words, calling for them to be “banned” and “boycotted from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism.”

Her appearance on CNN carried the same fiery energy. For Welch, the issue isn’t just about political divides but about the real-world consequences of GOP-led policies in states like hers. From lagging education rankings to health care struggles and limited support for working families, she painted a bleak picture of life under what she called “MAGA supermajorities.”

By connecting the dots between national Republican messaging and the everyday struggles of people in conservative states, Welch pressed a point that resonated with viewers online. Her comments framed a harsh reality check for voters who continue to support leaders whose policies, she argues, actively undermine their communities.

The clip quickly picked up traction, fueled by Welch’s raw delivery and willingness to say what many might only think. For those frustrated with red-state leadership, her words hit home. For others, it was another reminder of how polarized the political conversation has become.

At the center of it all, Welch has turned her platform into more than just entertainment. Whether through her podcast or on CNN, she has become a voice that’s both blunt and unapologetic, and clearly willing to take aim at some of the most powerful forces in American politics.