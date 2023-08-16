Miami Police Veteran Injured: The Hunt for Overtown’s Prime Suspect Unveiled

Andrewin Wardell, 49, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is in police custody following a series of crimes in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that left four victims, including Detective Marvalyn Lee Chin.

On Monday, in a confrontation along Northwest Second Avenue, Wardell used a stolen Nissan Murano to ram into Detective Chin at approximately 3:30 p.m., as reported by police. Chief Manny Morales stated, “Wardell drove directly into her,” resulting in her being trapped between vehicles.

Photo Credit: Miami Police

Detective Chin, who was in uniform and driving an unmarked vehicle at the time, was in the vicinity investigating another case. She sustained injuries to her arms and legs, necessitating surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Wardell was also treated at the same hospital post-arrest.

The owner of the stolen Nissan Murano reported an initial confrontation with Wardell. As per the arrest report, the owner saw Wardell under his vehicle and approached him, leading to a physical altercation. Surveillance footage captured the car owner attempting to restrain Wardell before Wardell assaulted him and commandeered the vehicle.

After the assault on Detective Chin, Wardell crashed the stolen vehicle on Northwest Second Avenue. During his subsequent arrest, he physically assaulted another officer. By 3:55 p.m., Wardell was apprehended on Northwest 12 Street.

Records indicate that apart from Minnesota, Wardell has prior arrests in both Iowa and Wisconsin.

He is currently facing multiple charges, including carjacking, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery on a police officer, and others.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information on this incident to contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.