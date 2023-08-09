Ohio Democrats Celebrate Rejection of Issue 1 Seen as Threat to Abortion Rights Effort

In the recent special election on Tuesday, Ohio Democrats rejoiced as voters turned down a proposed ballot measure intended to increase the voting requirement for amending the state constitution. This outcome is seen as a significant victory for both Democrats and champions of reproductive rights.

The proposed change, labeled as Issue 1, aimed to elevate the voting benchmark for constitutional amendments from a mere majority to at least 60 percent. This special election, which observed opposition from both parties, was a precursor to a November ballot initiative seeking to incorporate abortion rights into Ohio’s constitution.

While the text of Issue 1 did not directly address abortion, Democrats contended that its true purpose was to hamper the forthcoming ballot measure in November.

“F’ing BOOM!!!” Former Rep. Tim Ryan posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter after the news of the possible rejection came out.

Ryan also posted a photo of what appeared to be a Margarita drink, with the caption: “A little tequila to celebrate? I think so….”

Current U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said in voting against Issue 1, voters “rejected special interests” and “demanded that democracy remain where it belongs – in the hands of voters.”

“That is what has always guided me,” Brown posted on X. “I am proud to stand with Ohioans in this fight.”

In another post on X, Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio’s 1st District simply stated that democracy “won” in Ohio Tuesday night.

Another House member, Rep Emilia Sykes of Ohio’s 13th District, thanked “organizers and volunteers” in Ohio for their work against Issue 1. She said they made the win of the anti-Issue 1 campaign “possible.”

“Thank you all!” she posted on X.