Wyatt Kauffman, a 14-year-old, narrowly escaped a fatal accident when he tumbled almost 100ft from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. The youngster was attempting to make way for a group wanting to take a photograph on Tuesday, August 8. Wyatt described how he was crouched down, holding onto a rock, when he lost his balance and plunged into the abyss below.

The teenager suffered significant injuries, including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, a broken hand, and a collapsed lung. Brian Kauffman, Wyatt’s father, received the gut-wrenching call about his son’s accident from North Dakota. He recalled the call, stating, “It was one of the most heart-wrenching phone calls I’ve ever had.”

In an interview with Phoenix station KPNX, Brian expressed immense gratitude to the rescue team, saying, “Two hours felt like an eternity, but watching them rappel down and pull him out of that canyon… We can’t thank them enough.”

(Image: 12news)

Wyatt was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment and is on the road to recovery. His family is now eager to embark on a journey home, aiming to create happier memories than the traumatic Grand Canyon experience. Brian emotionally remarked, “We’re blessed to be bringing our son home, sitting beside us and not in a casket.”

While sharing a hospital photograph of Wyatt’s injuries, Brian noted his son’s improvement, “He’s looking much better today.”

Nearly 40 emergency responders worked for two hours on a treacherous cliff at the Bright Angel Point trail, determining that the challenging terrain made helicopter evacuation infeasible.

Wyatt, still coming to terms with the events, said, “I vaguely remember waking up in an ambulance, then a helicopter, and finally arriving here.”

Meghan Smith, a rescue supervisor, praised the team’s outstanding effort, noting, “Their training clearly proved invaluable, ensuring a swift operation and undoubtedly a better prognosis for Wyatt.”