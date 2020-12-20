And when Ava Rae was born last month weighing 7lb 3oz she had the joy of seeing her two granddaughters meet for the first time.

Kelsi, with her two beautiful, healthy, not-quite-twin daughters, still feels she is in a dream.

And she says of Lisa: “With her sacrifice and selflessness, she’s shown me just what being a mum should be. I hope that I can be as good a mum to our girls as she has been to me.”