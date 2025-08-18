Mary Trump Slams Uncle Donald Over Police Takeover, Calls GOP ‘Fascist’ in Fiery Interview

In a fiery interview this past Friday, Mary Trump, the estranged niece of President Donald Trump, directed her criticism at her uncle’s latest legal moves, particularly his efforts to take control of policing in the nation’s capital. She didn’t hold back, calling the action a ‘blatant usurpation of power’ and highlighting the irony in his push for a police overhaul.

“The simplest way to look at it is that this is a blatant usurpation of power in a very specific way,” Mary Trump made the remarks Friday on SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah’s show. “What is being done is that the will of D.C. residents is being overturned.”

This latest controversy started on Monday when the Trump administration declared a “crime emergency” in Washington, D.C. They invoked the D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973 to seize control of the city’s police force, even deploying 800 National Guard troops. But just days later, after facing a lawsuit, the administration reversed its position, instructing local officers to work with federal immigration enforcement.

While this dramatic power play in D.C. made waves, Trump’s plans didn’t stop there. The president has also floated the idea of sending troops to Democrat-led cities such as New York, Baltimore, Chicago, and Oakland in a bid to crack down on crime.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images;/AP Photo/John Bazemore

On Saturday, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey (R) announced he’d be sending 300 to 400 more National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. to support Trump’s initiative, according to The Hill.

For Mary Trump, this shift is deeply concerning. “I’m deeply alarmed by my uncle’s latest power grab,” she said, expressing frustration over the GOP’s stance on crime and justice.

Her comments didn’t stop there. Mary Trump questioned the narrative that Democrats are “soft on crime,” pointing out the hypocrisy in her uncle’s leadership. “How is it that Democrats are soft on crime when it is Republicans who are led by one of the most prolific criminals in American history, and somebody who is an adjudicated rapist, was convicted on 34 felony counts?” she argued.

She didn’t hold back in her criticism of the Republican Party either, labeling them as “fascist” for their approach to policing and criminal justice reform. According to Mary Trump, her uncle’s tactics are nothing more than a political ploy. “It is such a scam. It is another in a very long line of scams that they’ve got going on,” she said.

Mary Trump also raised concerns about her uncle’s health, suggesting his physical and mental well-being might be deteriorating. “He’s 79. He’s a deeply unhealthy person,” she noted. “He’s under enormous amounts of stress, and he’s got serious, serious, untreated psychiatric disorders, plus, God knows what else is going on with his health.”

As the situation in Washington continues to unfold, it’s clear that Mary Trump isn’t holding back her opinions on her uncle’s leadership—and she’s making it known that she believes his actions and health are both deeply troubling.