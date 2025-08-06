Donald Trump’s Niece Says He Never Saw This Backlash Coming and It’s Hitting the US Hard

Donald Trump’s own family says he’s been caught off guard by the public’s reaction to his controversial trade tariffs, and they claim it’s starting to hurt one of America’s biggest moneymakers — tourism.

Mary Trump, the president’s outspoken niece who often posts videos on YouTube criticizing him, says the tariffs are discouraging international visitors from coming to the United States. She points to tourists from Canada and Europe who might typically head to destinations like Florida, Las Vegas, and New England, but now, she says, those trips are being canceled because the costs have gone up.

In her latest video, Mary said her uncle was “blindsided” by the fallout. “Donald has sworn time and time again that he’ll boost American business and break down costs,” she said. “But Canadian tourists have stopped coming to America. Seven months into the Trump regime, tourism is lagging, the border is emptier and more hostile than ever, and tariffs are hitting the very industry where tourism matters most.”

Mary Trump Claims Her Uncle Never Saw This Tourism Backlash Coming (Image: Mary Trump Media)



She claims the price hikes are making the U.S. less attractive for visitors, and the effects are being felt far beyond airports and hotels. According to her, even small businesses that rely heavily on tourist spending are seeing major drops in revenue.

Mary’s video, titled Trump BLINDSIDED as Canadian Boycott SPREADS, argues that travelers are choosing other destinations because the U.S. has simply become too expensive. She points to estimates that tariffs could cost the average American household an extra $2,400 a year, with everyday goods like food, drinks, and clothing all expected to rise in price.

“The reaction globally has not been good,” Mary said, warning that these financial ripples could hit the U.S. economy harder than some expect. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but none of that sounds good. Prices are up, and tourism, and all the businesses that rely on tourism, are down. Even Canadian citizens who used to flock across the border for back-to-school shopping are staying away.”

Donald Trump’s Niece Says His Tariffs Are Driving Tourists Away From the US (Sara Naomi Lewkowicz / DER SPIEGEL)



She also shared a surprising anecdote from a business owner who told her they did better during the COVID-19 pandemic than they are now. “I never thought I’d hear a restaurant owner, of all people, say that they did better business during a global pandemic than they are doing now as a direct result of Donald’s tariffs, but this is our reality,” she added.

The criticism comes as The Financial Times reported that Trump plans to “substantially” raise tariffs on imports from India over its purchases of Russian oil. The move follows India’s failure to strike a deal with the White House to reduce levies on its exports to the U.S., unlike agreements reached with countries such as those in the European Union.

The president has defended the tariffs as part of his strategy to prevent Russia from financing its war in Ukraine, while also trying to push toward a settlement between Moscow and Kyiv. But Mary Trump insists the broader economic pain, especially in tourism, is undeniable — and says her uncle never expected the backlash to come from this direction.

