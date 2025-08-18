Sydney Sweeney’s New Movie Struggles at the Box Office after Backlash Over Ad Campaign

Sydney Sweeney’s new film, Americana, took a significant hit at the box office following the backlash from her controversial ad campaign with American Eagle. The movie, which stars Sweeney alongside Paul Walter Hauser and Halsey, opened with a disappointing $500,000 from 1,100 theaters nationwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For context, blockbuster films like Weapons, Freakier Friday, and Nobody 2 recently brought in $25 million, $14.5 million, and $9.3 million, respectively.

The Euphoria star had been the subject of intense criticism last month after her ad campaign, “Sydney Has Great Jeans,” debuted for the popular retailer. The campaign, a play on the phrase “good genes,” featured the blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress, which some critics felt had racist undertones.

In one video, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Sydney Sweeney’s Americana Bombs at the Box Office Following Ad Controversy (Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection)

The backlash was swift, and President Trump eventually joined the conversation in defense of Sweeney. “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” he posted on Truth Social.

While some speculated that the ad campaign could have contributed to the film’s poor box office performance, Deadline notes that the movie was never expected to be a major blockbuster. Despite its underwhelming debut, the film is still expected to be profitable for Lionsgate.