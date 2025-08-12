Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene Escalate Feud with Personal Insults

A feud between far-right activist Laura Loomer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene intensified Monday as the two exchanged a series of bitter and vulgar attacks on social media and in broadcast appearances.
The latest clash began when Greene, 51, criticized Loomer, 32, on X for remarks Loomer made about Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Florent Groberg. Greene called Loomer a “coward” for blocking her on the platform and declared her “not MAGA.”
“Shut up Laura,” Greene posted, accusing Loomer of disrespecting the decorated Army veteran.
Loomer quickly fired back with a barrage of personal insults, targeting Greene’s faith and marriage. “MTG isn’t a Christian. How do you call yourself a Christian when you’re wearing a cross while getting bent over backwards inside the gym by every man who isn’t your husband?” Loomer wrote. “She’s on her knees all right. And it’s not for praying.”
She linked to a 2021 Daily Mail article alleging Greene had extramarital affairs with a “polyamorous tantric sex guru” and a gym manager in the early 2010s. Greene previously denied those claims, calling them “ridiculous tabloid garbage” and an effort to smear her. She divorced her husband, Perry Greene, in 2022.
In a follow-up post, Loomer called Greene a “loud-mouthed b—- who turned on [President Donald] Trump” and said she “ruined her marriage when she got to Congress because she can’t keep her mouth or her legs closed.” Loomer also labeled Greene “the most ineffective member of Congress.”
Greene, who has served on the House Oversight Committee since first being elected in 2020, has publicly aligned herself with Trump throughout her career. Loomer has also maintained close ties to the president and is reportedly a frequent adviser during his second term.
Loomer later accused Greene of being “ANTI TRUMP AND FAKE” and wrote, “I hate her with a passion. She will burn in hell.”
Greene responded during an appearance on Real America’s Voice, calling Loomer an “attack dog” who manipulates stories to target Republicans. She suggested Loomer’s hostility might be linked to Greene’s opposition to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and speculated she could be influenced by foreign funding.
Within an hour, Loomer shot back on X: “If you can’t take the heat, don’t dish it out, b—-. Typical harlot behavior.” She went on to describe Greene as “incredibly low IQ” and mocked her for failing to secure Trump’s endorsement for a potential Senate run. Loomer also referenced Greene’s controversial stock trading activity.
“She couldn’t get Trump to endorse her Georgia Senate campaign, so she’s lashing out like the lunatic hooker she has always been,” Loomer wrote. “She should walk around with a bag over her face in public and live in shame to spare all of us her deranged rants. Truly a witch.”
The dispute traces back to Friday, when Loomer criticized the Army for honoring Groberg, who in 2012 tackled a suicide bomber in Afghanistan, saving several lives. Loomer called him an “anti-Trump leftist” in a post marking the anniversary of the attack.
Greene condemned the comment Monday, saying, “Laura Loomer has ZERO respect or reverence for even the most heroic people in America… no one cares about his politics, the man was willing to die to save others from a suicide bomber.”
Both women have a history of promoting conspiracy theories and have claimed strong MAGA credentials, though Greene has recently signaled dissatisfaction with the Republican Party.